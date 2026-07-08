2026 Big 22 Players to Watch

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 Sports is revealing this year’s players to watch for the Big 22.

We received hundreds of nominations from across the Carolinas, and we narrowed the list to the top 22 high school football players who will compete to be our Big 22 Player of the Year.

The winner will earn $10,000 for their school, plus the bragging rights.

Here are this year’s players to watch, in alphabetical order:

Austin Ballou - OL - Mallard Creek

Ryan Brochu - QB - York

Caleb Cooper - S - Providence Day

Kaden Craft - QB - Lake Norman

Josh Dobson - CB - Hough

Jaxon Dollar - TE - East Lincoln

Nate Dollard - CB - Country Day

Tre Geathers - LB - Providence Day

Qualteau Hawkins - ATH - Stuart Cramer

Alex Johnson - DE - Catawba Ridge

Davion Jones - S - Hough

Nate Kamba - DL - Corvian

Levi Kerr - QB - Marvin Ridge

Matt Kucia - QB - Indian Land

Jalaythan Mayfield - LB - Lincolnton

Xavier Means - QB - Northwestern

Marcus Sales - WR - Cannon

Keland Shelton - ATH - Chambers

Majay Thompson - WR - Crest

Seth Tillman - DL - South Pointe

Kaiden Watkins - CB - Rock Hill

Tyson Williams - Edge - Shelby

Congratulations to our Big 22 Players to Watch. Our media day begins on Friday, and we’ll introduce you to this year’s class next month.

See who won last year’s Big 22 Player of the Year at this link.

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