2026 Big 22 Players to Watch

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 Sports is revealing this year’s players to watch for the Big 22.
We received hundreds of nominations from across the Carolinas, and we narrowed the list to the top 22 high school football players who will compete to be our Big 22 Player of the Year.
The winner will earn $10,000 for their school, plus the bragging rights.
Here are this year’s players to watch, in alphabetical order:
- Austin Ballou - OL - Mallard Creek
- Ryan Brochu - QB - York
- Caleb Cooper - S - Providence Day
- Kaden Craft - QB - Lake Norman
- Josh Dobson - CB - Hough
- Jaxon Dollar - TE - East Lincoln
- Nate Dollard - CB - Country Day
- Tre Geathers - LB - Providence Day
- Qualteau Hawkins - ATH - Stuart Cramer
- Alex Johnson - DE - Catawba Ridge
- Davion Jones - S - Hough
- Nate Kamba - DL - Corvian
- Levi Kerr - QB - Marvin Ridge
- Matt Kucia - QB - Indian Land
- Jalaythan Mayfield - LB - Lincolnton
- Xavier Means - QB - Northwestern
- Marcus Sales - WR - Cannon
- Keland Shelton - ATH - Chambers
- Majay Thompson - WR - Crest
- Seth Tillman - DL - South Pointe
- Kaiden Watkins - CB - Rock Hill
- Tyson Williams - Edge - Shelby
Congratulations to our Big 22 Players to Watch. Our media day begins on Friday, and we’ll introduce you to this year’s class next month.
See who won last year’s Big 22 Player of the Year at this link.
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