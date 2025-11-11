Forecasts

FORECAST: Bitter cold start before temps rebound for warmer days ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Bitter cold this morning as many neighborhoods drop into the 20s!
  • Temps stay in the 40s again today, but strong winds make it feel colder.
  • The mountain snows are winding down this morning and we’ll all see plenty of sun today.
  • Temps rebound nicely starting tomorrow as highs return to the 60s, and we’ll be near 70 degrees by Friday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read