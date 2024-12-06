Forecasts

FORECAST: Bitterly cold temperatures expected throughout the day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a bitterly cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but feeling colder with a light breeze.
  • Some mountain locations should experience wind chill values in the single digits.
  • A cold weather advisory is in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until 10 a.m. Those counties could see wind chill values drop below 0 at times.
  • Highs today are below normal in the low 40s but come with clear skies.
  • The weekend is expected to start on a bitterly cold note again before we warm into the low 60s by Sunday.
  • Next week is trending milder with highs in the 60s but also unsettled.
  • Rain chances start Monday and continue through Wednesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:






©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read