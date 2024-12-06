FORECAST: Bitterly cold temperatures expected throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a bitterly cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but feeling colder with a light breeze.

Some mountain locations should experience wind chill values in the single digits.

A cold weather advisory is in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until 10 a.m. Those counties could see wind chill values drop below 0 at times.

Highs today are below normal in the low 40s but come with clear skies.

The weekend is expected to start on a bitterly cold note again before we warm into the low 60s by Sunday.

Next week is trending milder with highs in the 60s but also unsettled.

Rain chances start Monday and continue through Wednesday.

