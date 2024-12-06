FORECAST: Bitterly cold temperatures expected throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a bitterly cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but feeling colder with a light breeze.
- Some mountain locations should experience wind chill values in the single digits.
- A cold weather advisory is in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until 10 a.m. Those counties could see wind chill values drop below 0 at times.
- Highs today are below normal in the low 40s but come with clear skies.
- The weekend is expected to start on a bitterly cold note again before we warm into the low 60s by Sunday.
- Next week is trending milder with highs in the 60s but also unsettled.
- Rain chances start Monday and continue through Wednesday.
