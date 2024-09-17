FORECAST: Breezy conditions with highs reaching the 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The big rain and wind from overnight have come to an end. Most areas around Charlotte picked up over 3 inches of rain.

We’ll see light showers and breezy conditions from here on out through the morning.

Drier weather comes in this afternoon with highs just in the lower to mid-70s.

As the remnants of the storm hang around for the next few days, some passing showers can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures are expected to rebound back to the lower 80s, and we’ll see more sunshine heading into the weekend.

A few little showers leftover this morning, but things do dry out more this afternoon. Clouds are likely to hang tough through the day, holding highs back to the lower 70s. pic.twitter.com/dSgjcGatCS — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 17, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group