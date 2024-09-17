Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy conditions with highs reaching the 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The big rain and wind from overnight have come to an end. Most areas around Charlotte picked up over 3 inches of rain.
  • We’ll see light showers and breezy conditions from here on out through the morning.
  • Drier weather comes in this afternoon with highs just in the lower to mid-70s.
  • As the remnants of the storm hang around for the next few days, some passing showers can’t be ruled out.
  • Temperatures are expected to rebound back to the lower 80s, and we’ll see more sunshine heading into the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

