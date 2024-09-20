FORECAST: Chance for isolated showers this afternoon as heat increases

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are going to be dealing with some heat heading into the weekend. Highs remain in the mid-80s today, but with the humidity, it will feel like 90 degrees.

There is a very low chance for an isolated pop-up shower this afternoon. The heat builds in more this weekend, with highs near 90 by Sunday.

Cooler weather should return next week with scattered downpour chances returning.

As far as the tropics go, pretty quiet for now. A few disturbances out in the open Atlantic show no threat to land.

Long-term models hint at something maybe pushing into the Gulf late next week, but too far out to say right now.

Plenty of clear sky up above this morning, but you can see the light fog down low. This won't take too long to clear out. I expect more sunshine to build in faster than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oVG0AK9raH — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 20, 2024

