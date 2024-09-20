Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance for isolated showers this afternoon as heat increases

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are going to be dealing with some heat heading into the weekend. Highs remain in the mid-80s today, but with the humidity, it will feel like 90 degrees.
  • There is a very low chance for an isolated pop-up shower this afternoon. The heat builds in more this weekend, with highs near 90 by Sunday.
  • Cooler weather should return next week with scattered downpour chances returning.
  • As far as the tropics go, pretty quiet for now. A few disturbances out in the open Atlantic show no threat to land.
  • Long-term models hint at something maybe pushing into the Gulf late next week, but too far out to say right now.

