FORECAST: Chance for rain increases towards end of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The cool and dry air remains in place for the next few days as highs remain only in the upper 70s.
  • Moisture from a southern storm tries to throw some rain our way by Friday, but it won’t likely amount to much.
  • The best chance for rain comes late Friday and mainly across our southern counties.
  • Besides a low risk for a shower early on Saturday, the rest of the weekend remains dry.
  • Another surge of dry and comfortable air arrives early next week.
  • Temperatures will only warm to the lower 80s at best into next week.

