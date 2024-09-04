FORECAST: Chance for rain increases towards end of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The cool and dry air remains in place for the next few days as highs remain only in the upper 70s.
- Moisture from a southern storm tries to throw some rain our way by Friday, but it won’t likely amount to much.
- The best chance for rain comes late Friday and mainly across our southern counties.
- Besides a low risk for a shower early on Saturday, the rest of the weekend remains dry.
- Another surge of dry and comfortable air arrives early next week.
- Temperatures will only warm to the lower 80s at best into next week.
