FORECAST: Chance for rain increases towards end of the week

The cool and dry air remains in place for the next few days as highs remain only in the upper 70s.

Moisture from a southern storm tries to throw some rain our way by Friday, but it won’t likely amount to much.

The best chance for rain comes late Friday and mainly across our southern counties.

Besides a low risk for a shower early on Saturday, the rest of the weekend remains dry.

Another surge of dry and comfortable air arrives early next week.

Temperatures will only warm to the lower 80s at best into next week.

