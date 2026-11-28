ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Winter Weather Advisories are up for Ashe and Watauga Counties in the High Country, although snow has ended. Take a look at photos from the area Friday afternoon:
- Clear skies, calm winds and warming temperatures should make for a great Small Business Saturday.
- We are still tracking some low-end rain chances on Sunday evening, but the bulk of it is going to be overnight when most folks are sleeping.
- Once Sunday’s system departs, we’ll be dry and cool for much of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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