ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Winter Weather Advisories are up for Ashe and Watauga Counties in the High Country, although snow has ended. Take a look at photos from the area Friday afternoon:

0 of 11 Beech Mountain on Nov. 27, 2026 Buckeye Lake at Beech Mountain on Nov. 27, 2026 Lees-McRae College on Nov. 27, 2026 Beech Mountain on Nov. 27, 2026 Beech Mountain on Nov. 27, 2026 Black Mountain Range in Yancey County Photo Courtesy of North Carolina High Peaks Trail Association Cataloochee Ranch on Nov. 27, 2026 Sugar Mountain on Nov. 27, 2026 Sugar Mountain on Nov. 27, 2026 Beech Mountain on Nov. 27, 2026

Clear skies, calm winds and warming temperatures should make for a great Small Business Saturday.

We are still tracking some low-end rain chances on Sunday evening, but the bulk of it is going to be overnight when most folks are sleeping.

Once Sunday’s system departs, we’ll be dry and cool for much of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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