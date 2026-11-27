RALEIGH — Timothy O’Connor of Mooresville won a $200,000 top prize after trying his luck on a $5 Digital Instant game on a Friday.

O’Connor scored the victory in the 20 Years Celebration game. The odds of that win were 1 in 2 million.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters, taking home $144,021 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Digital Instant games are played exclusively online on the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Ninety-one different games are available to play online now.

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