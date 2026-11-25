BUXTON, N.C. — Jeff Dawson held his breath as he climbed the dunes across the street from his restaurant. He hadn’t seen Buxton’s beach since the second fall nor’easter battered the coastline.

“I didn’t have the heart to come look at it,” he said.

Yet, when he crested the dune, he was pleasantly surprised. The beach, which had just finished its renourishment project weeks prior, was still there, in stark contrast to what things looked like this time last year.

“These buildings were sitting in the water,” he said, pointing at the Outer Banks Motel, owned by his grandmother. “If they had not nourished. Buxton would have been destroyed twice.”

The legacy of losing 21 Buxton homes to the ocean

North Carolina’s coast is changing. Erosion and overwash have been reshaping the Outer Banks for millennia, and now rising sea levels are accelerating that process.

In the past two years, we’ve seen the results. According to the National Park Service, 32 houses have collapsed due to erosion along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, including 21 in Buxton since September 2025.

Many of them were across NC 12 from Dawson’s restaurant, Fatty’s Eatery.

“We’re literally a sore thumb, smack that thing with a hammer, that’s what the ocean’s been doing,” he said.

Dawson said he understands that change is a natural part of living on Hatteras Island, but when there are homes, businesses, and highways in the way, he believes something needs to be done to protect them.

According to Dare County Manager Bobby Outten, there’s only a handful of solutions available. You can move the houses or proactively demolish them, build dunes along the highway, and you can renourish or keep adding sand to the beach and hope it stays in place long enough for the county to raise enough funds to cover the next renourishment project.

“Down the road, with the way costs to do beach nourishment are escalating, the cost is growing faster than our funds are growing,” he said. “So if we’re going to maintain our beaches, we’ve got to have some other tools to figure out how to slow down that erosion process to make the dollars that we have last longer.”

North Carolina’s hardened structures ban

He wants to explore options like breakwaters that could slow down the wave energy hitting the shore or groins that could help hold sand in place where it frequently erodes, but under North Carolina law, those options aren’t on the table.

“It’s more than hard. They’re banned,” Outten said. “They’re not allowed. So there is no opportunity to get a permit for that.”

Those types of infrastructure are known as “hardened structures,” and for decades, they’ve been extremely restricted along North Carolina’s shoreline. They can only be built under very specific circumstances.

Laura Moore, with the Coastal Resources Commission science panel, defines them as permanent or semi-permanent manmade physical barriers built along the coast with “hard” materials like concrete, rock, or steel. She puts them into two categories:

those that trap sand, like breakwaters, groins, and jetties, and those that reinforce the back beach, like a traditional sea wall, sandbag barrier or revetment built in front of homes and roads.

She explains both work to protect property or reduce erosion in one fixed spot, but they can accelerate erosion elsewhere.

“A sand trapping mechanism that pulls sand out of the system locally prevents that sand from reaching downdrift locations, leading to increases in erosion rate downdrift,” she said.

As for the sea wall problem, she points back to the basic science that created the Outer Banks in the first place. If a hardened structure prevents the ocean from washing over the shore and pushing sand further landward, the island can’t move or increase in elevation.

“If we try to fix these landscapes in place, we will still lose them to drowning from the backside because sea level is rising in the bays as well,” she said. “As that elevation on the backside gets lower and lower because it can’t build up from the sand delivery from the front, we will see increased sound side flooding during storms and even during high tides.”

Fighting for change

Outten and Dawson don’t dispute the tradeoffs. They believe local communities should at least have a chance to weigh them on their own and determine what solution would work best for themselves.

“Nobody’s thinking that there’s some panacea that’s going to solve all these problems and have no negative impacts,” Outten said. “Right now, having no other options, there’s no decision to make.”

He’s advocating for change at the state level and for the Coastal Resources Commission to offer communities more flexibility.

Senate lawmakers introduced a bill repealing the state’s hardened structures ban earlier this year, but it did not make it out of committee so far this session.

The future of Buxton

The law isn’t the end of Buxton’s story. A 2026 beach renourishment project rebuilt the shoreline using nearly 2 million cubic yards of sand for around $40 million dollars, and so far, it’s stood up to two nor’easters, preventing flooding in Buxton.

It’s the second such renourishment project in four years, but the community also hopes a rare exception to the state’s hardened structure ban will make the sand last longer this time.

Back in the 1970s, the Navy built three groins along Buxton’s shore, but when the Hatteras lighthouse was moved in the 1990s, regular maintenance on those groins stopped, and the structures fell into disrepair.

State law allows repairs to hardened structures if 50% of the original structure remains, so Outten said Dare County got approval to do that.

“With the last project, it too was designed to last for five years, but as that groin deteriorated, we did not get five years out of it,” he said. “We’re hoping that at a minimum we get five, and if that gets that, everything works.”

There are concerns that this will speed up erosion south of the groin, impacting the public beach access at Old Lighthouse Beach and Moore explains that did happen in previous decades, though there are ways to mitigate the impact.

“You can look on Google Earth right now and see already that the presence of the groins, even in their deteriorated state, is associated with a landward shift of the shoreline south of the groin,” she said. “The beach nourishment project to the north of the groin will certainly help some to offset that trade off to the south.”

In the end, Outten said Buxton’s shoreline will continue to erode, but this project could buy more time, protecting homes, businesses and beloved beaches.

As for Dawson, he says every year counts.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up in this wonderful place,” he said. “I have two children that I want it to be here for.”

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