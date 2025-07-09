Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms to increase tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The scorching heat is almost over, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • Thunderstorms will start becoming more common this evening and tomorrow, which will bring heavy rain, lightning and localized flooding.
  • These conditions will give us a break from the heat on Thursday.
  • With more storms and scattered downpours, highs will stay in the upper-80s on Thursday.
  • Highs in the 90s will be back for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

