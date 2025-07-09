FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms to increase tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The scorching heat is almost over, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Thunderstorms will start becoming more common this evening and tomorrow, which will bring heavy rain, lightning and localized flooding.

These conditions will give us a break from the heat on Thursday.

With more storms and scattered downpours, highs will stay in the upper-80s on Thursday.

Highs in the 90s will be back for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Biggest risk for very strong storms looks to be in VA. But the Charlotte area could see some big time rains and lightning later this evening #ncwx pic.twitter.com/6bAoT8xBVx — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) July 9, 2025

