Arrest made in north Charlotte armed robbery

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in north Charlotte.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 19 along North Tryon Street.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to identify Daniel Snell as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Before the carjacking, 16-year-old Joseph Samuel was shot and killed in a patch of woods a quarter mile away. Police say Snell was at that scene because Samuel was his cousin.

According to court documents, officers recognized him from the shooting scene, and that helped them connect him to the carjacking.

Taquan Lewis was arrested in the deadly shooting.

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