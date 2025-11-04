Forecasts

FORECAST: Charlotte enjoying warm week before major cold front arrives

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We can expect fantastic weather through the week with warm afternoon temperatures.
  • The next several days will feature afternoons in the 70s, well above typical November values. However, that will all change next week.
  • A cold front coming this weekend will deliver a few showers on Saturday, but a major cold outbreak will soon follow after that.

