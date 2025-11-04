FORECAST: Charlotte enjoying warm week before major cold front arrives

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect fantastic weather through the week with warm afternoon temperatures.
- The next several days will feature afternoons in the 70s, well above typical November values. However, that will all change next week.
- A cold front coming this weekend will deliver a few showers on Saturday, but a major cold outbreak will soon follow after that.
