FORECAST: Charlotte enjoying warm week before major cold front arrives

FORECAST:

We can expect fantastic weather through the week with warm afternoon temperatures.

The next several days will feature afternoons in the 70s, well above typical November values. However, that will all change next week.

A cold front coming this weekend will deliver a few showers on Saturday, but a major cold outbreak will soon follow after that.

