FORECAST: Chilly St. Patrick’s Day with bitter breezy winds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cold start this morning and it will remain quite chilly all day long.
- Highs barely reach the upper 40s this afternoon under a sunny sky.
- Breezy west winds make it feel even colder.
- The mountains still have some light snow falling along with strong winds and bitter wind chills below zero!
- We stay chilly tomorrow before a nice warm up comes our way late week.
- Highs return to the lower 70s by Friday and near 80° by the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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