FORECAST: Chilly St. Patrick’s Day with bitter breezy winds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Cold start this morning and it will remain quite chilly all day long.

Highs barely reach the upper 40s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Breezy west winds make it feel even colder.

The mountains still have some light snow falling along with strong winds and bitter wind chills below zero!

We stay chilly tomorrow before a nice warm up comes our way late week.

Highs return to the lower 70s by Friday and near 80° by the weekend.

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