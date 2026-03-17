Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly St. Patrick’s Day with bitter breezy winds

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Cold start this morning and it will remain quite chilly all day long.
  • Highs barely reach the upper 40s this afternoon under a sunny sky.
  • Breezy west winds make it feel even colder.
  • The mountains still have some light snow falling along with strong winds and bitter wind chills below zero!
  • We stay chilly tomorrow before a nice warm up comes our way late week.
  • Highs return to the lower 70s by Friday and near 80° by the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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