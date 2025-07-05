Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear and quiet for Fireworks tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking humidity-free weather through the weekend.
  • Temps will hit the 90s, but there will be no heat index to worry about.
  • Meanwhile, a storm off the coast continues to strengthen and may become a tropical storm later today or this weekend.
  • Despite the tropical notoriety, this storm (Chantal) will have very little impact on Charlotte. In fact, it is responsible for keeping the humidity down.
  • Once it is gone, it’s possible another big heat wave could surge into Charlotte next week.

