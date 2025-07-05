FORECAST: Clear and quiet for Fireworks tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking humidity-free weather through the weekend.

Temps will hit the 90s, but there will be no heat index to worry about.

Meanwhile, a storm off the coast continues to strengthen and may become a tropical storm later today or this weekend.

Despite the tropical notoriety, this storm (Chantal) will have very little impact on Charlotte. In fact, it is responsible for keeping the humidity down.

Once it is gone, it’s possible another big heat wave could surge into Charlotte next week.

