FORECAST: Clear skies for Fourth of July fireworks

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’ve got a great forecast on deck for the 4th!
  • Skies are mostly sunny today with low humidity continuing.
  • It will be hot with temperatures quickly climbing into the low to mid 90s, but with low humidity there won’t be as much of a heat index factor.
  • Skies stay mostly clear for fireworks tonight with temperatures in the 80s.
  • The weekend starts on a similar note with high temps in the low 90s Saturday and lots of sunshine.
  • We’ll watch for an isolated storm chance to sneak back into our area by early next week as the humidity returns, but still plenty of dry time.
  • We’re also watching a disturbance off the Carolina coastline, which could become a weak tropical system.
  • This will bring some scattered rain chances to the coastline this weekend, but no big impacts expected this far west!

