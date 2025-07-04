FORECAST: Clear skies for Fourth of July fireworks

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’ve got a great forecast on deck for the 4th!

Skies are mostly sunny today with low humidity continuing.

It will be hot with temperatures quickly climbing into the low to mid 90s, but with low humidity there won’t be as much of a heat index factor.

Skies stay mostly clear for fireworks tonight with temperatures in the 80s.

The weekend starts on a similar note with high temps in the low 90s Saturday and lots of sunshine.

We’ll watch for an isolated storm chance to sneak back into our area by early next week as the humidity returns, but still plenty of dry time.

We’re also watching a disturbance off the Carolina coastline, which could become a weak tropical system.

This will bring some scattered rain chances to the coastline this weekend, but no big impacts expected this far west!

