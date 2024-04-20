FORECAST: Cloudy start expected to clear into the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Starting with a few more clouds out there this morning.
- The city will get some clearing by this afternoon but most of the day conditions will be partly cloudy.
- Temperatures will trend cooler today as daytime temps will reach the mid-70′s by midafternoon.
- If there’s additional clearing by early afternoon, those highs will trend closer to the upper 70s to low 80s.
- Conditions look fair and mild throughout the afternoon but there could be an isolated shower south of the city by early evening.
- Rain will become more widespread into early Sunday morning. Most of the heavier rain will be out of the area by mid-evening.
- Highs tomorrow will be well below average as they will barely make the 60s for the city.
- Things will dry out and trend warmer for the work week ahead. Highs will return to right around average with temperatures in the low/mid 70s.
- Next best chance of rain appears to be on Friday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group