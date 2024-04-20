FORECAST: Cloudy start expected to clear into the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Starting with a few more clouds out there this morning.

The city will get some clearing by this afternoon but most of the day conditions will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will trend cooler today as daytime temps will reach the mid-70′s by midafternoon.

If there’s additional clearing by early afternoon, those highs will trend closer to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Conditions look fair and mild throughout the afternoon but there could be an isolated shower south of the city by early evening.

Rain will become more widespread into early Sunday morning. Most of the heavier rain will be out of the area by mid-evening.

Highs tomorrow will be well below average as they will barely make the 60s for the city.

Things will dry out and trend warmer for the work week ahead. Highs will return to right around average with temperatures in the low/mid 70s.

Next best chance of rain appears to be on Friday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

