FORECAST: Cloudy start expected to clear into the afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Starting with a few more clouds out there this morning.
  • The city will get some clearing by this afternoon but most of the day conditions will be partly cloudy.
  • Temperatures will trend cooler today as daytime temps will reach the mid-70′s by midafternoon.
  • If there’s additional clearing by early afternoon, those highs will trend closer to the upper 70s to low 80s.
  • Conditions look fair and mild throughout the afternoon but there could be an isolated shower south of the city by early evening.
  • Rain will become more widespread into early Sunday morning. Most of the heavier rain will be out of the area by mid-evening.
  • Highs tomorrow will be well below average as they will barely make the 60s for the city.
  • Things will dry out and trend warmer for the work week ahead. Highs will return to right around average with temperatures in the low/mid 70s.
  • Next best chance of rain appears to be on Friday.

