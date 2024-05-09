FORECAST: Cluster of storms could bring heavy rain, lightning to our area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cluster of storms is moving into the metro very early Thursday morning, with mainly heavy rain and lightning.

A brief gust of wind can’t be ruled out, but the threat of severe, damaging winds is quite low this morning.

Some bigger storms in the Upstate of SC will brush up through Chester and York counties through 3 a.m.

Some of these may be severe, but as we get closer to 6 a.m., the bulk of the big rain will have moved south of Charlotte.

We could see another round of downpours later this morning, but again, severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

There will be a much lower risk of rain for the rest of the day.

Noisy storms moving into the city now, but nothing is severe, just some heavy rain and lightning. Bigger storms are remain off to our southwest. Things will ease over the next hour in the metro. pic.twitter.com/HBP795Gmaw — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) May 9, 2024

