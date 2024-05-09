Forecasts

FORECAST: Cluster of storms could bring heavy rain, lightning to our area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cluster of storms is moving into the metro very early Thursday morning, with mainly heavy rain and lightning.
  • A brief gust of wind can’t be ruled out, but the threat of severe, damaging winds is quite low this morning.
  • Some bigger storms in the Upstate of SC will brush up through Chester and York counties through 3 a.m.
  • Some of these may be severe, but as we get closer to 6 a.m., the bulk of the big rain will have moved south of Charlotte.
  • We could see another round of downpours later this morning, but again, severe weather is not anticipated at this time.
  • There will be a much lower risk of rain for the rest of the day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

