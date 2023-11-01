FORECAST: Cold, breezy conditions expected to continue throughout the day 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Wednesday morning will start out quite cold and breezy.

That breeze will continue throughout the day with gusts over 20 mph.

Temperatures are only expected to warm up to the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Another Freeze Warning is in effect Wednesday night due to the possibility of temperatures reaching the upper 20s.

We will receive a slow warm-up by the weekend, with temperatures back in the 60s by Friday and near 70 this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Halloween to bring cooler temps, chance of rain)

Halloween to bring cooler temps, chance of rain





©2023 Cox Media Group