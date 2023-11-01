FORECAST: Cold, breezy conditions expected to continue throughout the day 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Wednesday morning will start out quite cold and breezy.
- That breeze will continue throughout the day with gusts over 20 mph.
- Temperatures are only expected to warm up to the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon.
- Another Freeze Warning is in effect Wednesday night due to the possibility of temperatures reaching the upper 20s.
- We will receive a slow warm-up by the weekend, with temperatures back in the 60s by Friday and near 70 this weekend.
