FORECAST: Cooler temperatures expected with highs falling to 70 degrees

FORECAST:

Minor changes are coming our way today, with extra clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Highs fall back down to near 70 degrees. We will experience a very low chance of a spotty shower here and there, but most will miss out.

The low shower risk will linger into the night, but then we dry out for the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up to the mid to upper 70s tomorrow and then near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Even warmer weather returns next week as highs jump to the mid-to upper-80s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

