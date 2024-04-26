FORECAST: Cooler temperatures expected with highs falling to 70 degrees

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Minor changes are coming our way today, with extra clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.
- Highs fall back down to near 70 degrees. We will experience a very low chance of a spotty shower here and there, but most will miss out.
- The low shower risk will linger into the night, but then we dry out for the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to warm back up to the mid to upper 70s tomorrow and then near 80 degrees on Sunday.
- Even warmer weather returns next week as highs jump to the mid-to upper-80s.
