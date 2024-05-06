Lawmakers introduce bill that would require some NC college schools to play each other every year

CHARLOTTE — State lawmakers want to require the largest schools in the state to play each other in college football and men’s and women’s basketball.

The bill would require in-state schools with enrollment’s of at least 30,000 to play at least one home or away game each year. And every six years play against a state school that does not have a high enrollment.

If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect in the 2025-26 academic year.

(WATCH BELOW: CLTFC honors veterans with annual Military Cup)

CLTFC honors veterans with annual Military Cup

©2024 Cox Media Group