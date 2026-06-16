Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler today before heat and humidity return midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Fairly cloudy and cool today with highs just near 80 degrees.
  • A few areas far south may get a stray shower late day, but most stay dry.
  • The warmth and humidity return tomorrow with highs around 90 degrees once again.
  • Thursday will feel quite hot with heat index values well into the 90s.
  • It will also get quite breezy as storm to our south interacts with an approaching cold front.
  • Those systems increase our rain chances on Friday, but sadly it again looks like we miss out on big rain.
  • Drier and cooler temps return this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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