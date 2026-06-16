FORECAST: Cooler today before heat and humidity return midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Fairly cloudy and cool today with highs just near 80 degrees.

A few areas far south may get a stray shower late day, but most stay dry.

The warmth and humidity return tomorrow with highs around 90 degrees once again.

Thursday will feel quite hot with heat index values well into the 90s.

It will also get quite breezy as storm to our south interacts with an approaching cold front.

Those systems increase our rain chances on Friday, but sadly it again looks like we miss out on big rain.

Drier and cooler temps return this weekend.

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