FORECAST: Strong storms form across local counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

  • Mecklenburg and Gaston counties until 6:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Heat index values are expected to reach the 100 to 104 range for several hours across much of the Piedmont on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Thunderstorms in the forecast are expected to cool things down, fortunately.
  • More clouds and storms on Thursday and Friday will keep high temperatures from getting too out of control.
  • Weekend conditions will be much of the same: Cooling showers, and highs in the upper 80s.

