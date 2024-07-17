FORECAST: Strong storms form across local counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

Mecklenburg and Gaston counties until 6:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

Heat index values are expected to reach the 100 to 104 range for several hours across much of the Piedmont on Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms in the forecast are expected to cool things down, fortunately.

More clouds and storms on Thursday and Friday will keep high temperatures from getting too out of control.

Weekend conditions will be much of the same: Cooling showers, and highs in the upper 80s.

