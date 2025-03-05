FORECAST: Downpours, strong winds to roll through the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Tracking a large line of downpours and storms coming into the Carolinas early this morning.

Strong damaging winds are the main threat along with the torrential downpours.

There may not end up being that much lightning with the system.

Rain totals could add up quickly to close to 1″ in a short period of time, which would overwhelm storm drains and lead to minor street flooding.

All of this moves out by midday and then we just deal with the gusty winds the rest of the day.

A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the area until 7 p.m.

Winds will be gusting over 30 mph through the afternoon hours (obviously much higher gusts with the line of storms this morning).

Temperatures warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Much more calm weather returns tomorrow through Saturday with temperatures jumping up and down.

50s tomorrow, 60s on Friday, 70 on Saturday and then back down to the 50s on Sunday with more rain.

