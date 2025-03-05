Forecasts

FORECAST: Downpours, strong winds to roll through the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Tracking a large line of downpours and storms coming into the Carolinas early this morning.
  • Strong damaging winds are the main threat along with the torrential downpours.
  • There may not end up being that much lightning with the system.
  • Rain totals could add up quickly to close to 1″ in a short period of time, which would overwhelm storm drains and lead to minor street flooding.
  • All of this moves out by midday and then we just deal with the gusty winds the rest of the day.
  • A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the area until 7 p.m.
  • Winds will be gusting over 30 mph through the afternoon hours (obviously much higher gusts with the line of storms this morning).
  • Temperatures warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
  • Much more calm weather returns tomorrow through Saturday with temperatures jumping up and down.
  • 50s tomorrow, 60s on Friday, 70 on Saturday and then back down to the 50s on Sunday with more rain.

