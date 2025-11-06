FORECAST: Dry and comfortable ahead of next week’s cold plunge

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Not quite as chilly this morning heading out the door but it also won’t be as warm this afternoon.
- Sunshine filled skies remain today with a more northerly wind that will drop highs back to the upper 60s.
- Dry and comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.
- Rain chances then return for Saturday and Sunday, but very little adds up. Best shot looks to be late Friday night into Saturday morning.
- Then the focus shifts to the cold plunge next week.
- Highs may not even get into the 50s by Monday and we’ll fall below freezing for the first time this season by Tuesday morning.
- The average first freeze for Charlotte is November 8th
