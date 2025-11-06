FORECAST: Dry and comfortable ahead of next week’s cold plunge

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not quite as chilly this morning heading out the door but it also won’t be as warm this afternoon.

Sunshine filled skies remain today with a more northerly wind that will drop highs back to the upper 60s.

Dry and comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.

Rain chances then return for Saturday and Sunday, but very little adds up. Best shot looks to be late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Then the focus shifts to the cold plunge next week.

Highs may not even get into the 50s by Monday and we’ll fall below freezing for the first time this season by Tuesday morning.

The average first freeze for Charlotte is November 8th

