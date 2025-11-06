Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry and comfortable ahead of next week’s cold plunge

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Not quite as chilly this morning heading out the door but it also won’t be as warm this afternoon.
  • Sunshine filled skies remain today with a more northerly wind that will drop highs back to the upper 60s.
  • Dry and comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.
  • Rain chances then return for Saturday and Sunday, but very little adds up. Best shot looks to be late Friday night into Saturday morning.
  • Then the focus shifts to the cold plunge next week.
  • Highs may not even get into the 50s by Monday and we’ll fall below freezing for the first time this season by Tuesday morning.
  • The average first freeze for Charlotte is November 8th

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read