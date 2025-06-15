FORECAST: Dry for the morning commute

FORECAST:

Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads!

We are going to see some isolated showers this evening around the metro and especially in our western areas.

We should dry out shortly after Midnight and will be dry for the drive in on Monday.

This week will all be about the heat and humidity.

Scattered storms will continue tomorrow afternoon before becoming isolated at best Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs this week will climb into the low to middle 90s with heat index values likely in the upper 90s late this week.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group