FORECAST: Dry for the morning commute

FORECAST:
- Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads!
- We are going to see some isolated showers this evening around the metro and especially in our western areas.
- We should dry out shortly after Midnight and will be dry for the drive in on Monday.
- This week will all be about the heat and humidity.
- Scattered storms will continue tomorrow afternoon before becoming isolated at best Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Highs this week will climb into the low to middle 90s with heat index values likely in the upper 90s late this week.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group