Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry for the morning commute

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads!
  • We are going to see some isolated showers this evening around the metro and especially in our western areas.
  • We should dry out shortly after Midnight and will be dry for the drive in on Monday.
  • This week will all be about the heat and humidity.
  • Scattered storms will continue tomorrow afternoon before becoming isolated at best Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Highs this week will climb into the low to middle 90s with heat index values likely in the upper 90s late this week.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read