FORECAST: Dry and quiet weekend, low-chance scattered showers ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The remainder of our weekend will remain quiet and 95% dry.

There is only a widely scattered shower in a few spots.

Monday and Monday Night we continue to monitor an area of low pressure off the Carolina coast that may take on more tropical-type characteristics before heading inland across eastern North Carolina up into Virginia.

Best chance for rain on Monday should be east of Charlotte, east of I-77, less west towards the mountains.

It could be a win-driven, heavy rain of several inches out on the coast and OBX.

The exact track of this system will determine if this heavier rain concern gets closer to us locally, but the bottom line is we probably start the week with at least showers on Monday.

Once this goes by we should be fairly quiet with seasonable temperatures much of next week…cooler end of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group