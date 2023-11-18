FORECAST: Early morning fog will lift to reveal sunny skies

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Starting off with dense, patchy fog mainly south and along the I-85 corridor. The fog will linger for the first half of the morning.
- Once those low clouds do lift, it will turn into a really nice day.
- Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
- No clouds will allow for a good amount of cooling overnight, so tomorrow morning will start off significantly cooler.
- Temperatures will rebound quite nicely by tomorrow afternoon, making it back to the mid-60s.
- Tuesday is still on track to be the next best chance at rain.
- The region will start to see a little bit of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday and then intensify by late afternoon.
- Widespread rain is expected throughout Tuesday eventually tapering off by Wednesday morning.
- By Thanksgiving, drier conditions with sunshine and temperatures in the 50/60s.
