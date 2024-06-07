FORECAST: Expect humidity to be high by end of weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures are soaring into the upper 80s once again, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.
- The low humidity will stick around for much of the weekend until Sunday when some isolated thunderstorms will be possible.
- It will not be a total washout but it’s something worth watching.
- As we head into next week, the heat and humidity continue along with daily rain chances.
Highlights:
- Lower humidity for Saturday
- Steamy conditions return on Sunday
- Daily storm chances for the beginning of next week
- No severe weather is expected
