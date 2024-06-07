FORECAST: Expect humidity to be high by end of weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures are soaring into the upper 80s once again, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.

The low humidity will stick around for much of the weekend until Sunday when some isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

It will not be a total washout but it’s something worth watching.

As we head into next week, the heat and humidity continue along with daily rain chances.

Highlights:

Lower humidity for Saturday

Steamy conditions return on Sunday

Daily storm chances for the beginning of next week

No severe weather is expected

WEATHER RESOURCES:

