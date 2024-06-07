Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect humidity to be high by end of weekend

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures are soaring into the upper 80s once again, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.
  • The low humidity will stick around for much of the weekend until Sunday when some isolated thunderstorms will be possible.
  • It will not be a total washout but it’s something worth watching.
  • As we head into next week, the heat and humidity continue along with daily rain chances.

Highlights:

  • Lower humidity for Saturday
  • Steamy conditions return on Sunday
  • Daily storm chances for the beginning of next week
  • No severe weather is expected

