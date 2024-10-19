FORECAST: Expect sunny, mild temperatures over the next several days 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will start off a few degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday, but overall, it was a very similar scenario.
- Temperatures will spend much of the morning in the 40s and then eventually make it to the low 70s by this afternoon.
- There will be no significant changes to the forecast.
- It is expected to be sunny, dry, and mild over the next several days.
- Our next best chance of rain appears to be more than 10 days out.
TROPICS:
- Tropical Storm Nadine has formed in the western Caribbean. Nadine will track over Belize today.
- Another tropical rainstorm just north of the Leeward Islands could potentially become TS Oscar, but that appears unlikely.
- Neither poses an immediate threat to the United States.
- So far the Atlantic hurricane season has had 13 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
- The season ends on November 30th.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group