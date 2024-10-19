Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect sunny, mild temperatures over the next several days 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will start off a few degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday, but overall, it was a very similar scenario.
  • Temperatures will spend much of the morning in the 40s and then eventually make it to the low 70s by this afternoon.
  • There will be no significant changes to the forecast.
  • It is expected to be sunny, dry, and mild over the next several days.
  • Our next best chance of rain appears to be more than 10 days out.

TROPICS:

  • Tropical Storm Nadine has formed in the western Caribbean. Nadine will track over Belize today.
  • Another tropical rainstorm just north of the Leeward Islands could potentially become TS Oscar, but that appears unlikely.
  • Neither poses an immediate threat to the United States.
  • So far the Atlantic hurricane season has had 13 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
  • The season ends on November 30th.

