FORECAST: Expect sunny, mild temperatures over the next several days 

FORECAST:

We will start off a few degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday, but overall, it was a very similar scenario.

Temperatures will spend much of the morning in the 40s and then eventually make it to the low 70s by this afternoon.

There will be no significant changes to the forecast.

It is expected to be sunny, dry, and mild over the next several days.

Our next best chance of rain appears to be more than 10 days out.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Nadine has formed in the western Caribbean. Nadine will track over Belize today.

Another tropical rainstorm just north of the Leeward Islands could potentially become TS Oscar, but that appears unlikely.

Neither poses an immediate threat to the United States.

So far the Atlantic hurricane season has had 13 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.

The season ends on November 30th.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

