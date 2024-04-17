Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect a very warm day on Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • “The clouds are not slowing down that thermometer,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Many spots will still reach the 80s and we’ll get even hotter tomorrow.
  • Some neighborhoods may even hit 90 for the first time this year.
  • It will be a bit cooler this weekend.
  • Saturday is expected to be nice but Sunday will be wet and cool.

