FORECAST: Expect a very warm day on Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“The clouds are not slowing down that thermometer,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Wednesday afternoon.

Many spots will still reach the 80s and we’ll get even hotter tomorrow.

Some neighborhoods may even hit 90 for the first time this year.

It will be a bit cooler this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be nice but Sunday will be wet and cool.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group