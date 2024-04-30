CMPD mourns recent ‘Officer of the Month’ killed during deadly shootout

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers and three other law enforcement officers after a deadly shootout Monday afternoon.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said late Monday night that officer Joshua Eyer was one of the people killed by a suspect in east Charlotte. Three members of the U.S. Marshals task force were also killed in the standoff.

Eyer had joined CMPD in October of 2017, according to the department.

He came equipped with plenty of experience in policing. Before joining CMPD, he had served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army, including at least one deployment to Afghanistan, according to his Facebook profile.

Just a week ago, Eyer was featured on CMPD’s Facebook page after earning Officer of the Month for the North Tryon Division.

Jennings said Eyer is survived by his wife, Ashley, and 3-year-old son, Andrew.

Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced yet.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help the families of the officers who were shot. You can donate by clicking this link.

