FORECAST: Extreme heat building in Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking extreme heat building into the Charlotte area.

Current conditions are not terrible due to some storms to our west that are helping keep temperatures in check.

However, day by day, it will keep getting hotter with less and less rain.

This will culminate with temperatures reaching near 100 degrees later this week.

The heatwave will not break through the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 90s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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