Forecasts

FORECAST: Extreme heat building in Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking extreme heat building into the Charlotte area.
  • Current conditions are not terrible due to some storms to our west that are helping keep temperatures in check.
  • However, day by day, it will keep getting hotter with less and less rain.
  • This will culminate with temperatures reaching near 100 degrees later this week.
  • The heatwave will not break through the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 90s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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