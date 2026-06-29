FORECAST: Extreme heat building in Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking extreme heat building into the Charlotte area.
- Current conditions are not terrible due to some storms to our west that are helping keep temperatures in check.
- However, day by day, it will keep getting hotter with less and less rain.
- This will culminate with temperatures reaching near 100 degrees later this week.
- The heatwave will not break through the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 90s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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