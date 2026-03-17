Former DSS director in Mecklenburg County shares reason for resignation

CHARLOTTE — The former Mecklenburg County DSS director is sharing why she resigned.

In an email to Channel 9, Kim Henderson said she left her position with the county due to personal reasons.

A spokesperson for the county said her resignation has nothing to do with any specific case.

Deputy Director Letecia Loadholt has been named interim director of the Department of Child, Family, and Adult Services.

VIDEO: As police probe child’s death, Mecklenburg County DSS director resigns

As police probe child’s death, Mecklenburg County DSS director resigns

©2026 Cox Media Group