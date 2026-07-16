FORECAST: Extreme heat expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking an increase in storm chances that could fight off this extreme heat.
- Tomorrow will likely be the hottest that it gets, with highs in the upper 90s.
- However, a few storms will start popping up to help out some areas with more storm opportunities in the afternoon during the weekend.
- The weather pattern will gradually bring this heat down to more seasonal numbers next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group