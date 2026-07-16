Forecasts

FORECAST: Extreme heat expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking an increase in storm chances that could fight off this extreme heat.
  • Tomorrow will likely be the hottest that it gets, with highs in the upper 90s.
  • However, a few storms will start popping up to help out some areas with more storm opportunities in the afternoon during the weekend.
  • The weather pattern will gradually bring this heat down to more seasonal numbers next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read