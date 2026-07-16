FORECAST: Extreme heat expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking an increase in storm chances that could fight off this extreme heat.

Tomorrow will likely be the hottest that it gets, with highs in the upper 90s.

However, a few storms will start popping up to help out some areas with more storm opportunities in the afternoon during the weekend.

The weather pattern will gradually bring this heat down to more seasonal numbers next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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