FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

FORECAST:

A heat advisory has been issued for this afternoon, with highs expected to reach close to 100 degrees.

Heat index values are expected to make it feel closer to 105 degrees.

Storm chances will once again be scattered this afternoon, but better rain chances are coming.

A weak cold front starts to edge into the region tomorrow, and this increases the chance for rain across the area.

Those higher rain chances will start to reduce the heat later this week.

Highs fall to just the mid-to-upper 80s by Friday and the weekend.

The threat of heavy downpours will linger through the weekend.

