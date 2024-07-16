FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:
FORECAST:
- A heat advisory has been issued for this afternoon, with highs expected to reach close to 100 degrees.
- Heat index values are expected to make it feel closer to 105 degrees.
- Storm chances will once again be scattered this afternoon, but better rain chances are coming.
- A weak cold front starts to edge into the region tomorrow, and this increases the chance for rain across the area.
- Those higher rain chances will start to reduce the heat later this week.
- Highs fall to just the mid-to-upper 80s by Friday and the weekend.
- The threat of heavy downpours will linger through the weekend.
