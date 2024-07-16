Forecasts

FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

FORECAST:

  • A heat advisory has been issued for this afternoon, with highs expected to reach close to 100 degrees.
  • Heat index values are expected to make it feel closer to 105 degrees.
  • Storm chances will once again be scattered this afternoon, but better rain chances are coming.
  • A weak cold front starts to edge into the region tomorrow, and this increases the chance for rain across the area.
  • Those higher rain chances will start to reduce the heat later this week.
  • Highs fall to just the mid-to-upper 80s by Friday and the weekend.
  • The threat of heavy downpours will linger through the weekend.

