FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures expected to reach upper 80s due to humidity

FORECAST:

Once again, it will be another very foggy start with some not getting full visibility until late morning. After the fog does lift, it will turn into a really nice day.

Highs are expected to be a few degrees above average with temperatures in the low 80s, but it will be feeling closer to the upper 80s because the humidity will hang high. It’s a very similar story for Friday.

Conditions will start off foggy and then gradually improve by midday. Tomorrow, another cold front will pass through, bringing the region a chance for some midday rain.

Most of that rain will stay isolated across the northwest mountains. Rainfall amounts appear to be low and will not influence pre-existing concerns.

Once tomorrow’s front clears out, high pressure will build for the weekend. Temperatures will continue to trend above average as most will make it to the low to mid-80s throughout the weekend.

A cold front will move in early next week, which will bring temperatures closer to average. Highs will dip back down to the upper 70s for the first half of the work week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

