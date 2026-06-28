FORECAST: A few showers, storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rain is pushing through the High Country this morning and moving east.
- A stray shower could make it to the metro area mid to late morning, before an isolated storm threat develops this afternoon.
- There is a low risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts, however, that storm threat and coverage will be lower than yesterday.
- Temps will be hot near 90 degrees and feel hotter with the humidity.
- Storm chances fade as we’re back to work this week with dangerous heat building in.
- Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday before jumping to the upper 90s and low 100s Wednesday into the weekend.
- It will feel closer to 105 at times.
- That will put us in record territory for multiple days.
- We could see an isolated storm chance return by next weekend too, but no widespread rain in the forecast right now.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group