Forecasts

FORECAST: A few showers, storms today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Rain is pushing through the High Country this morning and moving east.
  • A stray shower could make it to the metro area mid to late morning, before an isolated storm threat develops this afternoon.
  • There is a low risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts, however, that storm threat and coverage will be lower than yesterday.
  • Temps will be hot near 90 degrees and feel hotter with the humidity.
  • Storm chances fade as we’re back to work this week with dangerous heat building in.
  • Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday before jumping to the upper 90s and low 100s Wednesday into the weekend.
  • It will feel closer to 105 at times.
  • That will put us in record territory for multiple days.
  • We could see an isolated storm chance return by next weekend too, but no widespread rain in the forecast right now.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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