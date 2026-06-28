FORECAST: A few showers, storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain is pushing through the High Country this morning and moving east.

A stray shower could make it to the metro area mid to late morning, before an isolated storm threat develops this afternoon.

There is a low risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts, however, that storm threat and coverage will be lower than yesterday.

Temps will be hot near 90 degrees and feel hotter with the humidity.

Storm chances fade as we’re back to work this week with dangerous heat building in.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday before jumping to the upper 90s and low 100s Wednesday into the weekend.

It will feel closer to 105 at times.

That will put us in record territory for multiple days.

We could see an isolated storm chance return by next weekend too, but no widespread rain in the forecast right now.

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