FORECAST: Fire danger remains high through the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat is moving back into the driver’s seat and rain continues to remain absent in this forecast.

That’s keeping a very high fire danger over the area and that will remain the case all week long.

Wind speeds will continue to gust past 20 mph, hampering efforts for firefighters in the Mountains and keeping the risk of fire high here in the Charlotte area.

Meanwhile, temperatures will start rebounding back to the 80s.

We’ll see potentially a few showers on Friday but a slightly better rain chance will come at us this weekend.

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