FORECAST: Fire danger remains high through the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat is moving back into the driver’s seat and rain continues to remain absent in this forecast.
- That’s keeping a very high fire danger over the area and that will remain the case all week long.
- Wind speeds will continue to gust past 20 mph, hampering efforts for firefighters in the Mountains and keeping the risk of fire high here in the Charlotte area.
- Meanwhile, temperatures will start rebounding back to the 80s.
- We’ll see potentially a few showers on Friday but a slightly better rain chance will come at us this weekend.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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