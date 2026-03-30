Forecasts

FORECAST: Fire danger remains high through the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The heat is moving back into the driver’s seat and rain continues to remain absent in this forecast.
  • That’s keeping a very high fire danger over the area and that will remain the case all week long.
  • Wind speeds will continue to gust past 20 mph, hampering efforts for firefighters in the Mountains and keeping the risk of fire high here in the Charlotte area.
  • Meanwhile, temperatures will start rebounding back to the 80s.
  • We’ll see potentially a few showers on Friday but a slightly better rain chance will come at us this weekend.

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