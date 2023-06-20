Forecasts

FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect as rainy week continues

Tuesday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • An immediate threat of flooding is confined to the mountains on Tuesday morning.
  • There will be a lull in the heavy rain threat for the metro early Tuesday morning.
  • Downpours on Tuesday will bring several more inches of rain and that threat will stay through the week.
  • A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area from Charlotte to the northwest.
  • Tuesday’s high temperatures will reach the high-70s in the afternoon with thick humidity.
  • The rainy pattern is expected to break down by the weekend.

