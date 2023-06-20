FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect as rainy week continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

An immediate threat of flooding is confined to the mountains on Tuesday morning.

There will be a lull in the heavy rain threat for the metro early Tuesday morning.

Downpours on Tuesday will bring several more inches of rain and that threat will stay through the week.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area from Charlotte to the northwest.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will reach the high-70s in the afternoon with thick humidity.

The rainy pattern is expected to break down by the weekend.

An area of low pressure off to our west has stalled and continues to pump in deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This leads to more heavy downpours scattered across the region with the highest flood concern up in the mountains and foothills. pic.twitter.com/GxNnt2MdEe — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 20, 2023

Rainfall estimates over the past 24 hours are quite high in spots with some areas near Mooresville upwards of 7". Additional flooding concerns remain today and will likely grow throughout the week. Be cautious on area roads, especially early this morning while it is dark. pic.twitter.com/9UuP3oQFRc — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 20, 2023

While it won't rain ALL DAY long, heavy downpours will be scattered about the region. These downpours are going to be very efficient rainfall producers. This could lead to flash flooding as the ground is getting saturated. When it's not raining, it will be warm and quite humid. pic.twitter.com/NTwwDbdCrr — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 20, 2023

