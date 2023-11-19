FORECAST: Gradual cooling falls across region as rain chances increase later in week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler for the city compared to Saturday morning, but conditions will rebound nicely by this afternoon.

Temperatures will be close to average today as highs will make it to the mid-60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Clouds will return for tomorrow not allowing for a lot of daytime heating so temperatures will remain in the upper 50s.

The region will start to see some rain Monday night with showers continuing throughout Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Right now, early models are showing rainfall totals could exceed one inch over a 48-hour time frame for the mountains so hopefully, the region will see a good downpour.

Highs will be closer to the upper 50s for the holiday and into the weekend.

The area could see a little rain on Friday, but models on specific timing and amounts are uncertain.

