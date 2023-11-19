FORECAST: Gradual cooling falls across region as rain chances increase later in week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler for the city compared to Saturday morning, but conditions will rebound nicely by this afternoon.
- Temperatures will be close to average today as highs will make it to the mid-60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.
- Clouds will return for tomorrow not allowing for a lot of daytime heating so temperatures will remain in the upper 50s.
- The region will start to see some rain Monday night with showers continuing throughout Tuesday and into early Wednesday.
- Right now, early models are showing rainfall totals could exceed one inch over a 48-hour time frame for the mountains so hopefully, the region will see a good downpour.
- Highs will be closer to the upper 50s for the holiday and into the weekend.
- The area could see a little rain on Friday, but models on specific timing and amounts are uncertain.
