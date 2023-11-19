Forecasts

FORECAST: Gradual cooling falls across region as rain chances increase later in week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler for the city compared to Saturday morning, but conditions will rebound nicely by this afternoon.
  • Temperatures will be close to average today as highs will make it to the mid-60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.
  • Clouds will return for tomorrow not allowing for a lot of daytime heating so temperatures will remain in the upper 50s.
  • The region will start to see some rain Monday night with showers continuing throughout Tuesday and into early Wednesday.
  • Right now, early models are showing rainfall totals could exceed one inch over a 48-hour time frame for the mountains so hopefully, the region will see a good downpour.
  • Highs will be closer to the upper 50s for the holiday and into the weekend.
  • The area could see a little rain on Friday, but models on specific timing and amounts are uncertain.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read