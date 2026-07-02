FORECAST: Heat advisories in effect as temperatures soar in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90s across the Charlotte area, leaving heat advisories in place.

We can expect those temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees all the way into Saturday with little to no chance of rain.

Additionally, it looks like Sunday could be just as hot as storm chances are dwindling.

However, we will finally start to get some relief from the heat through more storm opportunities.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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