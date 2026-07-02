FORECAST: Heat advisories in effect as temperatures soar in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90s across the Charlotte area, leaving heat advisories in place.
- We can expect those temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees all the way into Saturday with little to no chance of rain.
- Additionally, it looks like Sunday could be just as hot as storm chances are dwindling.
- However, we will finally start to get some relief from the heat through more storm opportunities.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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