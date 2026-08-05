‘I’m proud’: Mooresville High School welcomes fourth generation from same family

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Barbara Cornelius is a proud graduate of Mooresville High School class of 1953, and now one graduate has turned into four generations of Blue Devils.

“I was in the Bible club, JV basketball, central town staff,” Barbara said.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson noted that her story didn’t end at graduation. It kept coming back through those doors, generation after generation.

“She was the friendliest superlative,” Cornelius’s grandson, Josh Haire, said.

After earning the title of “friendliest” classmate, she took on the titles of wife and mom.

“I’m proud, too. Whenever I hear, you know, we are Mooresville, that we’ve been here the whole time,” Haire said.

This week is the start of granddaughter Kinsleigh Haire’s freshman year at Mooresville High School.

“It’s just great, just great to see my children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter participate. It’s wonderful,” Cornelius said.

But it’s not just these four, many of their siblings and cousins walked through these halls.

“A bunch: depends on how far back you wanna go,” Josh said.

And in just a few years, Kinsleigh will have a senior yearbook of her own, the Class of 2030.

The next chapter of this Blue Devils family is yet to be written.

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