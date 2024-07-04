FORECAST: Heat and humidity cause temperatures to climb 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A weather alert has been issued for today due to the heat and humidity.

We can expect temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values between 100-105.

It should remain dry but still warm for all the fireworks shows this evening.

The chance for rain goes up this weekend as a cool front stalls out around the Carolinas.

This will become the focus for some scattered showers and storms.

This active pattern of daily thunderstorm chances will continue well into next week.

It won’t be a total wash out but it will help keep temps in the low to mid 90s.

