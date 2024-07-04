Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and humidity cause temperatures to climb 

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • A weather alert has been issued for today due to the heat and humidity.
  • We can expect temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values between 100-105.
  • It should remain dry but still warm for all the fireworks shows this evening.
  • The chance for rain goes up this weekend as a cool front stalls out around the Carolinas.
  • This will become the focus for some scattered showers and storms.
  • This active pattern of daily thunderstorm chances will continue well into next week.
  • It won’t be a total wash out but it will help keep temps in the low to mid 90s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

