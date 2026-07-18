FORECAST: Heat and humidity with isolated afternoon storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More heat and humidity this weekend with temperatures in the mid-90s feeling more like 100-105.

We have a Heat Advisory in place for areas east of Charlotte until 8 pm today, which is where we’re most likely to see those heat index values hitting the 105-degree mark.

In addition to the heat, we’ll also see some hit or miss storms in the afternoon and evening both days.

Not everyone sees storms, but those that do form could be strong to severe with heavy rain and damaging winds.

The forecast will continue to call for isolated storm chances through the first half of next week before a cold front clears things out by Thursday.

Temperatures will also break out of the 90s behind that front.

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