Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and humidity with isolated afternoon storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • More heat and humidity this weekend with temperatures in the mid-90s feeling more like 100-105.
  • We have a Heat Advisory in place for areas east of Charlotte until 8 pm today, which is where we’re most likely to see those heat index values hitting the 105-degree mark.
  • In addition to the heat, we’ll also see some hit or miss storms in the afternoon and evening both days.
  • Not everyone sees storms, but those that do form could be strong to severe with heavy rain and damaging winds.
  • The forecast will continue to call for isolated storm chances through the first half of next week before a cold front clears things out by Thursday.
  • Temperatures will also break out of the 90s behind that front.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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