FORECAST: Heat index could hit triple-digits

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We start to feel more of the big heat today as temps jump into the mid 90s this afternoon.

Heat index values also climb, likely hitting above 100°.

Even hotter Thursday through the Fourth of July with near record highs.

We’re expecting triple-digit air temps for the holiday, but a small drop in the humidity may be able to keep the heat index from getting too high.

It’s very hot either way with no relief until Sunday.

Storm chances increase heading into next week.

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