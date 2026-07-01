FORECAST: Heat index could hit triple-digits

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We start to feel more of the big heat today as temps jump into the mid 90s this afternoon.
- Heat index values also climb, likely hitting above 100°.
- Even hotter Thursday through the Fourth of July with near record highs.
- We’re expecting triple-digit air temps for the holiday, but a small drop in the humidity may be able to keep the heat index from getting too high.
- It’s very hot either way with no relief until Sunday.
- Storm chances increase heading into next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group