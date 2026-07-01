Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index could hit triple-digits

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We start to feel more of the big heat today as temps jump into the mid 90s this afternoon.
  • Heat index values also climb, likely hitting above 100°.
  • Even hotter Thursday through the Fourth of July with near record highs.
  • We’re expecting triple-digit air temps for the holiday, but a small drop in the humidity may be able to keep the heat index from getting too high.
  • It’s very hot either way with no relief until Sunday.
  • Storm chances increase heading into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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