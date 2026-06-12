Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index values may reach 105 degrees in Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A Heat Advisory is in place for Charlotte and all points east through the early evening.
  • Heat index values may reach close to 105° briefly this afternoon.
  • Highs could be close to the record of 98°.
  • Storm chances are once again fairly low, but anything that fires up will be strong with an intense downpour and strong winds.
  • Little change for the weekend as temps remain well into the 90s with hit and miss storms.
  • Some relief does come our way next week with better opportunities for rain and cooler temps.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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