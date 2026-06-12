FORECAST: Heat index values may reach 105 degrees in Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A Heat Advisory is in place for Charlotte and all points east through the early evening.

Heat index values may reach close to 105° briefly this afternoon.

Highs could be close to the record of 98°.

Storm chances are once again fairly low, but anything that fires up will be strong with an intense downpour and strong winds.

Little change for the weekend as temps remain well into the 90s with hit and miss storms.

Some relief does come our way next week with better opportunities for rain and cooler temps.

Today is going to be quite hot.



The heat risk outlook even has part of Charlotte in the extreme category as heat index values reach above 100°. The highest heat index will be east of Charlotte where temps are the hottest today. pic.twitter.com/oQw7l9f3SY — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 12, 2026

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