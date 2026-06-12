FORECAST: Heat index values may reach 105 degrees in Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A Heat Advisory is in place for Charlotte and all points east through the early evening.
- Heat index values may reach close to 105° briefly this afternoon.
- Highs could be close to the record of 98°.
- Storm chances are once again fairly low, but anything that fires up will be strong with an intense downpour and strong winds.
- Little change for the weekend as temps remain well into the 90s with hit and miss storms.
- Some relief does come our way next week with better opportunities for rain and cooler temps.
Today is going to be quite hot.— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 12, 2026
The heat risk outlook even has part of Charlotte in the extreme category as heat index values reach above 100°. The highest heat index will be east of Charlotte where temps are the hottest today. pic.twitter.com/oQw7l9f3SY
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