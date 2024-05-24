FORECAST: Heat is on for holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“While there may be a few storms around during the late afternoon and evening hours this holiday weekend, the big story will be the intense heat and humidity over Charlotte,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday.

Temperatures will hover around 90 with a heat index in the mid-90s all through the weekend.

Because of that heat, a storm that’s able to get going will be able to produce some hail and gusty winds.

However, the storms will be few and far between.

