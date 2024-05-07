Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat pushes into region

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Heat is taking over in Charlotte, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Tuesday.
  • Temperatures tomorrow will likely hit 90 degrees in many neighborhoods for the first time this year.
  • That heat will help inspire some strong thunderstorms, which will try to rush through the mountains early Thursday morning.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read