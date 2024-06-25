FORECAST: Heat remains with temperatures reaching the mid-90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will continue to get a break from the higher humidity today, but the heat remains about the same, with highs again in the mid-90s.

At least there won’t be a big heat index to worry about. That steam is coming back tomorrow, though, making it feel at or above 100 degrees again.

A few storms are possible, with the best chances remaining in the mountains.

The weather pattern remains hot and humid through the weekend, with afternoon storm chances.

Sadly, none of these chances look to be that significant or widespread. Some minor relief should roll in early next week.

The heat index won't be bad today (barely even there), but it goes right back up tomorrow. We'll likely feel near 100° into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/23GUvLkClN — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 25, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group