Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat remains with temperatures reaching the mid-90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We will continue to get a break from the higher humidity today, but the heat remains about the same, with highs again in the mid-90s.
  • At least there won’t be a big heat index to worry about. That steam is coming back tomorrow, though, making it feel at or above 100 degrees again.
  • A few storms are possible, with the best chances remaining in the mountains.
  • The weather pattern remains hot and humid through the weekend, with afternoon storm chances.
  • Sadly, none of these chances look to be that significant or widespread. Some minor relief should roll in early next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read