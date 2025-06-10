FORECAST: Heat, steam and evening storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Low clouds linger over the area after last night’s rain has moved on.
- We’ll get back into sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again (with plenty of humidity).
- A weak front moves into the region this afternoon and that will help to touch off another round of storms.
- These will be similar to what we saw last evening with heavy rain and lightning as the main threat, but some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.
- Higher chance for that risk will be in our eastern counties.
- Drier weather then returns tomorrow with a small drop in the humidity levels.
- More heat and steam then return as we head toward the weekend.
- Highs will be near 90 degrees and it will feel much hotter with the heat index.
- Scattered storm chances build back up for the weekend too.
Lots of clouds out there this morning, but we'll get the sun back later today. pic.twitter.com/NmRHWmFFVl— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 10, 2025
