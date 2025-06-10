FORECAST: Heat, steam and evening storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Low clouds linger over the area after last night’s rain has moved on.

We’ll get back into sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again (with plenty of humidity).

A weak front moves into the region this afternoon and that will help to touch off another round of storms.

These will be similar to what we saw last evening with heavy rain and lightning as the main threat, but some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.

Higher chance for that risk will be in our eastern counties.

Drier weather then returns tomorrow with a small drop in the humidity levels.

More heat and steam then return as we head toward the weekend.

Highs will be near 90 degrees and it will feel much hotter with the heat index.

Scattered storm chances build back up for the weekend too.

Lots of clouds out there this morning, but we'll get the sun back later today. pic.twitter.com/NmRHWmFFVl — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 10, 2025

