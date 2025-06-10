Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, steam and evening storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Low clouds linger over the area after last night’s rain has moved on.
  • We’ll get back into sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again (with plenty of humidity).
  • A weak front moves into the region this afternoon and that will help to touch off another round of storms.
  • These will be similar to what we saw last evening with heavy rain and lightning as the main threat, but some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.
  • Higher chance for that risk will be in our eastern counties.
  • Drier weather then returns tomorrow with a small drop in the humidity levels.
  • More heat and steam then return as we head toward the weekend.
  • Highs will be near 90 degrees and it will feel much hotter with the heat index.
  • Scattered storm chances build back up for the weekend too.

